LANSING, Mich. — A lot of Mid-Michigan was able to reach the lower 90's for daytime highs on Monday. A few isolated areas like Grass Lake in Jackson County just missed out with highs only reaching 89°. We will only see temperatures continue to warm today across the area with highs in the mid 90's for air temperatures and heat index values into the triple digits.

Fox 47 News Heat index values into the triple digits across Mid-Michigan Tuesday

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Mid 90's as a high temperatures today across Mid-Michigan as the heat wave continues

The Extreme Heat Warning continues across the southern half of the state through 8 PM Thursday as we will continue to see heat index values reach the triple digits. These conditions are not favorable for prolonged outdoor activity. Make sure you have a way and space to stay cool during the peak heating hours between 11 AM and 5 PM through the end of the week.

With the abundance of sunshine today and Wednesday, we will be monitoring air quality as conditions could be favorable for surface ozone development. As of 6 AM Tuesday morning, no air quality alerts have been issued for the US-127 corridor of counties.

Upper level high pressure lifts towards Michigan today allowing for these well above average conditions. The Jet clips southern Michigan where winds won't be much of a problem at the surface gusting up to 25 mph both today and Wednesday. Upper level high pressure gradually pushes east as we head late into the week where we will see temps start to fall with returning chances for thunderstorms.

Fox 47 News The ridging pattern keeps us hot during the midweek period as it starts to gradually track east by Wednesday afternoon and into the back half of the week

Thunderstorms on Thursday could turn severe with the Storm Prediction Center's Severe Weather Outlook showing a marginal risk for isolated severe storms Thursday. We will be monitoring closely as we will continue to track thunderstorm potential into the holiday weekend and into early next week.

Fox 47 News Isolated severe storm risk exists across much of Mid-Michigan Thursday

Temperatures fall back to the lower 90's Friday and continue to fall into the weekend with highs back in the upper 80's. Even though air temperatures won't be in the 90's for the holiday weekend, we will still be tracking ample moisture allowing for high humidity for the fourth and for Sunday.

Fox 47 News Lots of sunshine through Wednesday with temperatures in the mid 90's and heat indices in the triple digits. Limit time outside as we will continue hot and humid conditions even as we cool with returning chances for t-storms.

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