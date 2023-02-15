Messy storm system followed by big temperature swing in Michigan

LANSING, Mich. — Some areas will go from winter back to spring in a single day as temperatures fluctuate more than 30 degrees in some locations! Some will see snow then have it melt off very quickly.

Expect a wintry mix to include freezing rain before turning to all snow late Thursday into Friday. Some areas could pick up nearly six inches of fresh snow by Friday morning.

Precipitation will start moving in around lunchtime Thursday and last all the way into the late evening hours. Temperatures by the middle part of the day will be their warmest. Expect those numbers to be near the freezing mark in Lansing with about 35 degree for Jackson and Hillsdale. Lansing could start right away with a wintry mix including freezing rain that will turn to snow by the evening hours as temperatures cool further. Jackson / Hillsdale will start as rain that will make a brief transition to freezing rain later in the afternoon before also turning to snow by the evening. Temperatures will be in the middle to lower 20s for all just after sunset.

Friday will be cold and breezy with highs in the upper 20s. Winds will gust near 15-20mph through the day with wind chill values near 20 degrees.

Saturday the sunshine comes back with highs soaring into the middle to upper 40s. Winds will be gusty at 15-25mph through the day. Same with Sunday.

Want to learn more about the Weather? Visit the FOX47News Website .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook