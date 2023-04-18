Massive temperature swing moving into Michigan

LANSING, Mich. — Temperatures will warm to near 80 degrees only to crash back down with more snow chances moving in for the latter half of the weekend. Freeze warnings will likely be common place soon as well.

Tonight: Clear. Low 31.

Wednesday: Clouds with a chance for rain and thunderstorms. High 62.

Thursday: Mostly sunny and windy. High 80.

Friday: Morning showers and storms followed by clearing skies. High 62.

Saturday: Rain turning to a rain / snow mix in the evening. High 50.

Sunday: Rain / snow mix. High 41.

