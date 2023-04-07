Major April heat moving into Michigan

LANSING, Mich. — Expect temperatures to soar to nearly 25 degrees above average at times into next week. We'll have some days that could cross over the 75 degree threshold with some sunshine and favorable wind.

Tonight: Clouds increasing north of I-94. Low of 33.

Saturday: Clouds north of I-94, more sunshine south of I-94. High of 55 degrees. Variable winds at 5-10mph.

Sunday: Mostly sunny skies after morning fog. High 63.

Monday: Party cloudy skies. High 66.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny skies. High 71.

Want to learn more about the Weather? Visit the FOX47News Website.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook