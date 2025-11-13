LANSING, Mich. — Across the state, the Northern Lights were visible overnight due to the clearing skies that we saw early in the day Wednesday. We were able to view them due to impacts from a strong geomagnetic storm. Chances wane going forward for viewing the Northern Lights, but we will be watching for any further viewings.

Heading into Thursday, clear skies continue as we start the day chilly with calm winds. This allows temperatures this morning to fall a bit quicker with temperatures in the mid to lower 30's as we start the 6 AM hour and feels like temperatures below freezing across the board.

We will warm into the lower 50's today as we gradually warm now that high pressure from the south builds into the region. This will aid in keeping our skies clear today and tomorrow.

Fox 47 News Temps warm into the lower 50's today with lots of sunshine expected

Lots of sunshine with gradually warming temperatures to end the work week in Mid-Michigan

The rest of our work week will bring nice fall conditions as we warm into the mid 50's for Friday with a few passing clouds in the morning hours.

Our next best chance for showers arrives this weekend as a warm front advances through early Saturday morning with showers developing ahead of an incoming cold front during the daytime hours. We are forecasting the cold front to advance through our neighborhoods in the early to mid afternoon hours, however, we could still see some changes to this timing.

No major impacts are expected as these showers pass by Saturday and should stay tame. Winds will strengthen, however, with gusts along the front maxing out up to 40mph.

Fox 47 News Our next system brings tame rain showers to our neighborhoods during the daytime hours Saturday

Temperatures continue to warm ahead of the cold front on Saturday with highs reaching the lower 60's. Once the front advances through, temps will cool into the 40's on Sunday with partly cloudy skies expected to start the new week. We are tracking the chance to see showers return during the midweek period next week.

Fox 47 News Sunshine to end the week with gradually warming temperatures with chances for showers returning this weekend and midweek next week

