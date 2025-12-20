Lots of sunshine for Sunday, but it's going to be cold

LANSING, Mich. — Overnight:

Quiet conditions with increasing cloud cover building in. Temperatures should bottom out around 17°F.

Sunday:

The first official day of winter. High pressure moves in, and mostly sunny skies prevail, but even solar heating will not be enough to defeat the cold. A cold front will drop our high temperatures to just about 26°F, and lows to about 19°. As you head out the door early, the actual temperature will be about 17°F at 8:00 a.m., but with winds gusting in the 20s at times, it will only feel like 5°F. So layer up.

Monday and Tuesday:

A warm front lifts in on Monday, bringing a chance for light snow, which will switch over to freezing rain at times. Things could get slippery on the roads. Temperatures continue to warm, reaching about 37°F on Monday and 43°F by Tuesday.

Christmas Eve and Christmas Day:

Another warm front passes through on Christmas Eve, and a little light rain is possible. Highs will continue to be in the low 40s. However, Christmas Day itself will not be a white one; it will be a very warm one, with highs reaching about 51°F, with chances for isolated rain showers.

End of the Week:

Temperatures stay mild into next weekend with highs holding in the low 40s.

Want more FOX 47 News? Here's how you download our Roku app

How to download FOX 47 News on your Roku device

You can also see the latest news from across our mid-Michigan neighborhoods by liking us on Facebook or following us on X.