LANSING, Mich. — We have another nice day expected across Mid-Michigan this Election Day Tuesday. High pressure keeps sunshine around for another day with temperatures warming into the mid 80's. This is a bit warmer than what a lot of us saw yesterday. However, we should remain comfortable outside, great for outdoor activities. We also have good conditions today if you need to head out to the polls still.

Fox 47 News Highs warm into the mid 80's for most of our area today with lots of sunshine expected

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Lots of sun in Mid-Michigan for Election Day as showers and storms return Wednesday

We remain dry overnight tonight and mostly clear besides a few passing clouds in our most northern areas like Clinton County. Wednesday ushers in more cloud cover across the area with returning showers and storms. The brunt of our precipitation will follow ahead of a slow moving cold front that advances through the area late Wednesday evening.

Fox 47 News High pressure ushers off to the east as a slow moving cold front drives returning showers and storms

Even with present instability, wind shear remains weak. This really diminishes our chances of seeing severe threats during the midweek period. However, storms could produce steady rainfall rates and gusty winds. Isolated wind gusts up to 30 mph remain possible. Timing for showers and storms in the evening begin anytime after 7 PM Wednesday and even take us into the overnight hours.

Fox 47 News Showers & Storms arrive late Wednesday evening with steady rainfall rates and breezy conditions as main impacts

Heavier rainfall rates could lead to some flooding concerns across Mid-Michigan. A marginal risk for excessive rainfall exists across much of the area both Wednesday and Thursday. Watch out for areas of localized ponding and don't drive through flooded areas.

Fox 47 News Marginal risk of excessive rainfall exists across Mid-Michigan Wednesday and Thursday as showers and storms roll through

Once the cold front passes through, we will be entering a pattern where multiple smaller scale features like shortwaves will advance through the region bringing chances for showers and storms through the weekend and even into early next week. Temperatures will fall Thursday to the lower 80's and start to warm up again through the weekend. Both Saturday and Sunday, highs should be in the upper 80's with humid conditions present.

Fox 47 News One last dry and sunny day as we enter a pattern where showers and storms remain possible through the week and into the weekend

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