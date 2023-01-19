Light snow Friday with a bit more Sunday

LANSING, Mich. — We'll cool things off enough to have some light snow Friday and again on Sunday. Expect an inch or less of accumulation. The ground is still so warm, it'll likely melt much of it off naturally.

Tonight we'll have more rain and snow mix moving by with only a quick dusting expecting for accumulation. Winds will be a bit strong at about 10-20 mph out of the west as well. Lows will be right around freezing so watch out for some slick spots on bridges and overpasses.

Friday we'll keep the gusty winds and a high right around 33-34 degrees. A few on/off snow showers will be expected, but accumulation will be very minor if anything.

Saturday clouds rule the skies with highs right around 34 degrees.

Sunday expect light snow through the day with about one inch of accumulation. This shouldn't cause us hardly any problems aside from an icy spot or two in a localized area.

A larger storm system is possible for the middle of next week.

