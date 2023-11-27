Light snow and cold carries us through finish of deer season

LANSING, Mich. — Another round of light accumulations is possible into Tuesday before things quiet down and start to warm-up. Expect very cold temperatures and wind chills before that happens though.

Tonight: Light snow. Low 17. Winds NW 10-15mph. Wind chill as cold as 5 degrees.

Tuesday: Flurries then some sun and clouds. High 29. Winds W at 10mph. Wind chill as cold as 15 degrees.

Wednesday: Cloudy with some flurries. High 34.

Thursday: Rain south of I-94, otherwise, cloudy. High 44.

Friday: Rain south of I-94, otherwise, cloudy. High 38.

