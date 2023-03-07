Late season winter weather moving into mid-Michigan

LANSING, Mich. — Temperatures should be warming in March, instead they are getting colder. Expect some snow on Friday with highs struggling to top freezing after that into the weekend.

Tonight we'll cool into the middle 20s under partly cloudy skies with a northeast breeze at 5-10mph.

Wednesday we'll warm up to 41 degrees, just like Tuesday, with partly cloudy skies as well. Winds will be out of the northeast at about 10-15mph.

Thursday could begin with some morning fog that will turn into overcast skies for the afternoon. Highs will still approach the 40 degree mark with winds at 10-20mph out of the northeast.

Friday we'll have snow through the day which will cause some difficult commutes in the morning and evening.

