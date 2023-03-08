Late season snowfall heading for mid-Michigan

LANSING, Mich. — Thursday will be quiet before a late season round of snow moves in late Thursday night into early Friday morning. Some could flirt with just over six inches by Friday evening. Wind will be gusty as well.

Thursday we'll have highs in the lower 40s yet again with winds out of the northeast at about 10 mph. Skies will be overcast most of the day.

Snow should start to fall around midnight, last into Friday morning, and taper off in the afternoon. The morning commute will likely be very slow going with some improvement, but not much by Friday evening.

I also see some intense banding which usually happens with a system such as this. Especially with the border of moist vs. dry air. Therefore, snow totals could vary easily between 4" or 7" within a few miles.

Winds will likely gust over 25mph at times which will cause reduced visibility. However, snow falling 4-7" over 12-15hrs is a much slower pace than our last storm system that come through.

The snow will be heavy and wet as temperatures hover around 29-30 degrees overnight then warm to 32-33 degrees Friday for the second half of the storm system.

Ranges will vary due to some compacting, wind, and dry air mixing in with this system. There will be a VERY dry region of air about 1-2 miles up in the atmosphere that we need to overcome before snow hits the ground. My thinking is this cuts into some snow totals just a bit compared to the more robust models.

Colder air lingers into the weekend with more light snow on Sunday.

