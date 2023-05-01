Late season snow to above average temps in May

LANSING, Mich. — Expect things to slowly start to improve through the week. Eventually, we'll go from 25 degrees below average to about 5 degrees above average across the state of Michigan! Temperature seesaw.

Tonight: Snow. Less than one inch accumulation on grassy and elevated surfaces. Low 34. Winds northwest 15-25 mph.

Tuesday: Rain and snow showers through the day. Windy. Winds northwest 15-25+ mph. High 41.

Wednesday: Sprinkles, otherwise cloudy. Windy. Winds northwest 15-25 mph. High 50.

Thursday: Mostly cloudy. High 61.

Friday: Partly cloudy. High 66.

