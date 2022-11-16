Lake effect to dump on mid-Michigan through Silver Bells

LANSING, Mich. — Snow totals pile up to the west while everyone gets in on the cold. Temperatures will likely be in the mid-20s for Silver Bells in the City with a wind chill near 15 degrees.

Tonight expect lows to fall into the middle 20s under partly cloudy skies. Winds will be northwest around 10mph.

Thursday we'll briefly spike up to about 34 degrees then fall into the 20s by the afternoon. Wind increase out of the west and southwest to around 15-25mph. This will not only cause heavy lake effect snow, but wind chill values will plummet into the 10s. Snow totals Thursday will be about 2-3" for Lansing, 3-5" for Eaton County, and about 1-2" for Jackson. Yes, road will get coated this time.

Friday we'll remain in the 20s through the day with wind chill values consistently in the 10s. Bundle up! Winds will remain west southwest at 15-25 mph which will cause blowing and drifting snow as well. Roads will be tricky, especially out in the rural areas. Snow totals Friday will likely be around 2-3" for Lansing, 4-7" for Eaton County, and about a trace to 2" near Jackson.

Silver Bells in the City will have temperatures in the middle 20s with wind chills in the 10s as well. Lake effect snow will be going on and off during the evening. Snow flakes will make Santa feel right at home and put us all in the holiday spirit. Bundle up and join us at the parade!! Fa-la-la-la-la-la-la-la!

Saturday / Sunday will bring mainly flurries with highs in the middle 20s and lows in the lower 10s.

