Lake effect snow to linger into Christmas Day

LANSING, Mich. — Some areas around Lansing will have intense lake effect snow lasting into the night and Christmas Day itself. Expect an additional few inches in Eaton, Ingham, and Clinton Counties.

Some areas may end up with 2-4"+ more inches just by Christmas morning. Temperatures hold steady in the lower teens overnight with wind chill values around -10.

Christmas Day we'll warm into the middle, if not upper teens. Salt treatments should start to work a little bit better now. Some lingering lake effect snow is possible with winds gusting to 35mph. Wind chill values will be better, but still below zero through the entire holiday.

Monday a few flurries are possible with highs in the middle 20s. We'll be above freezing by Tuesday!

Then, in a shocking turn of events, a major warm up is on the way. As of now, with the snow and light winds, I'm going to go into the lower 40s for highs. We'll have to overcome A LOT to get any warmer than that with snow on the ground.

