Lake effect snow continues with wind and cold through Silver Bells

LANSING, Mich. — Snow will continue to pile up for some through Friday and into Saturday. Roads will eventually ice over as well, so use extreme caution from here on out.

Tonight will bring us more lake effect snow which will be heavy at times. Temperatures cool into the middle 20s with winds out of the west southwest at 10-15 mph. Wind chill values will be as cold as 15 degrees by Friday morning.

Friday temperatures struggle to hit 30 degrees through the day. Snow will be ongoing in an on/off nature as well. True to lake effect fashion, some pockets could bring brief white out conditions. Roads will likely be slick or snow covered with some blowing and drifting at times.

Silver Bells in the City will be chilly! Bundle up and have a warm drink ready to go. Temperatures will be in the 20s with wind chill values in the 10s. Snow will be on/off as well putting us in the Holiday spirit!

Saturday snow will come to a pause after the morning hours. This is because winds will not be favorable for lake effect. The sun may even shine for a bit, but highs will only be in the middle 20s with wind chills in the single digits! By the afternoon winds whip back around to the west brining us more lake effect and maybe another few inches of accumulation. Winds will be quite strong at 15-25mph.

Sunday we'll start to see thing calm down.

