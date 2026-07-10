LANSING, Mich. — Some patchy areas of fog exist this morning across Mid-Michigan which will continue through the mid morning hours. Stay weather aware when out on the roads. The stalled out frontal passage llies in southern Michigan with cloudy skies still taking over much of the area.

High temperatures are expected to cool to near normal today around the mid to lower 80's. We are still tracking chances for an isolated storm in our area today with main impacts including gusty winds and heavy rainfall rates.

Fox 47 News High temperatures cool to near normal today in the mid to lower 80's as we track isolated t-storms

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Isolated thunderstorms possible to end the week across Mid-Michigan with near normal temps

A weak secondary cold front will advance through the state today. Along with lingering moisture and instability across southern Mid-Michigan, we will continue to track isolated thunderstorms throughout the day and even possibly into the evening hours. No severe impacts are expected with any storms that develop today, but if you do run into a storm, you could possibly see heavy rainfall rates and gusty winds.

Cloud cover increases throughout the evening hours with a gradual decrease Saturday as high pressure builds in. We will see sunshine Saturday with a few clouds, especially to the south, and an abundance of sunshine on Sunday.

Fox 47 News Isolated thunderstorms possible as frontal passage sticks around southern Michigan throughout the day today

We will continue to warm into the new week as we tap into moisture with winds out of the south allowing for building humidity. We will take a break over the weekend from uncomfortable conditions. However, high humidity and extreme heat is expected starting Monday with highs in the lower 90's.

Fox 47 News We will get a break from humid conditions over the weekend with returning extreme heat and moisture allowing for more humidity next week

Highs in the 90's could continue through Thursday with more of a struggle. Our best chances for highs in the 90's runs from Monday to Wednesday. Isolated thunderstorm chances do exist for Wednesday and Thursday. We could still see changes to this storm potential, however, as we progress through the weekend and into next week.

Fox 47 News Thunderstorm chances end after today with more sunshine expected for the weekend and into early next as temperatures return to the 90's

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