LANSING, Mich. — We have another chance to see highs warm into the 80's ahead of of an incoming cold front. Tuesday, Jackson was able to reach highs in the lower 80's. However, neighborhoods such as Somerset, Hudson, and Hillsdale just missed highs in the 80's, staying in the upper 70's. This will be our last day in the 7-Day forecast to see highs reach the 80's due to cooler air filtering in behind the cold front.

Fox 47 News Another warm day across Mid-Michigan Wednesday with an isolated thunderstorm chance during the PM hours

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Isolated t-storm possible Wednesday with sunny skies the rest of the week across Mid-Michigan

Today also marks the only day in the 7-Day period where we are tracking chances for precipitation in the form of an isolated thunderstorm. The storm threat will be located ahead of the frontal passage during the afternoon hours Thursday where we could see impacts such as strong winds and heavy rainfall rates. No severe impacts are expected with the storm threat today. We will remain dry the rest of week with cooler temperatures behind the cold front.

Fox 47 News Isolated thunderstorm chance exists during the afternoon hours today ahead of a passing cold front out of the north

Daytime highs remain above average for this time of year. We should be seeing highs in the mid to lower 70's. Overnight lows return to normal in the lower 50's tonight making it a nicer night to crack the window and turn on the fan. These conditions will continue through the rest of the week and into early next week with lows in the upper 40's/lower 50's.

Fox 47 News More above average temps during the day today as the overnight period becomes more comfortable

Expect lots of sunshine and highs temperatures more near normal in the 70's beginning Thursday and lasting through early next week. We will see good conditions for outdoor activities. You might want to pack the umbrella when heading out the door today to be extra cautious of the storm threat today. Have a way to stay cool if you expect to spend prolonged amounts of time outdoors today.

Fox 47 News Isolated t-storm chance today stays tame followed by cooler temperatures and sunny skies for the remainder of the week

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