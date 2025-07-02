Isolated storms possible today in Mid-Michigan ahead of weakening cold front

LANSING, Mich. — As a weakening cold front from the north approaches our neighborhoods, isolated t-storms are possible in Mid-Michigan Wednesday. These isolated storms are focused more in the afternoon hours today with the potential to see some severe impacts including damaging winds and some possible hail.

These storms are mainly focused in the afternoon hours as this pattern of isolated storms continues through the rest of the week. The frontal passage that is approaching our neighborhoods is expected to stall out across Mid-Michigan Thursday.

More isolated storms are possible Thursday across all of our neighborhoods with a chance to see some of these storms turn severe with main impacts including damaging winds.

Storms on Thursday are also focused more in the afternoon hours. It will be best to have the umbrella handy for the rest of the work week even though it is very possible that you could stay dry in your neighborhoods given the isolated nature of these storms. We can still expect plenty of sunshine in the morning hours as well as for areas where storms don't develop through Friday.

For fireworks on Friday night, isolated showers and storms are possible in the evening hours. However, once we pass sunset, storm chances fall as we begin to cool. Past sunset hours on Friday are expected to stay mostly clear with temps in the lower 80's/upper 70's. We will continue to monitor firework conditions for the holiday.

Temps will ramp up again this weekend with upper 80's highs on Friday and possibly reaching 90 degrees on both Saturday and Sunday. Humidity will elevate given a passing warm front on Friday with warm, moist air from the south returning to our neighborhoods. Storm potential is renewed into next week with better chances for organized areas of showers and storms on Sunday.

