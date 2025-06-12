LANSING, Mich. — A weakening cold frontal passage allowed for showers this morning in neighborhoods north of Clinton Co.. This frontal passage will continue to slowly track south and park itself in the southern part of the state. This frontal boundary will allow for isolated thunderstorm chances later in the day Thursday.

Isolated storm chance today with continued shower chances through the weekend

High temperatures today range in the mid to upper 70's with warmer temps in our southern neighborhoods and cooler temps to the north. These trends will stick around through the weekend as the stalled frontal boundary controls the forecast.

Fox 47 News Temperature trends stay in this range through weekend before another warm up next week

During the daytime hours Thursday, showers, are expected to stay north of our neighborhoods with thunderstorm development expected after 4 PM. Mostly cloudy skies are expected during the daytime hours prior to storm development.

These storms are not expected to turn severe with main impacts including small hail and winds in excess of 40 mph.

Fox 47 News We could see breezy conditions and small hail withing an isolated thunderstorm

A very similar trends sets up for Friday as well with dry conditions during the daytime hours and thunderstorm development in the late afternoon/early evening hours. Similar impacts are expected with these potential storms as we are also not expecting any severe weather.

Fox 47 News The frontal passage parks itself along the Michigan/Indiana/Ohio border

Saturday morning will bring more showers and some potential rumbles of thunder to our southern neighborhoods of Jackson and Hillsdale counties. The stalled frontal boundary will begin to move south, out of the area with a gradual drying trend through the day on Saturday.

Fox 47 News More showers Saturday morning as frontal passage begins to move out

A stray shower is possible on Father's Day this Sunday with little impacts expected. We should stay dry and start to warm up once we enter next week. High temperatures are looking to exceed 80 degrees with shower and storm potential midweek.

Fox 47 News Shower and storm chances last through the weekend with a warming trend expected next week

