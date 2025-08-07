LANSING, Mich. — Isolated shower and storm chances continue today across Mid-Michigan. Yesterday, isolated storms focused steady rainfall over portions of northern Hillsdale County and southern Clinton County near Bath twp.. The rain in Hillsdale allowed for the issuance of a flood advisory as storm motion remained slow.

Isolated showers and storms continue in Mid-Michigan as we gradually warm

This trend will continue today as we hang on to the influence of high pressure. The center of high pressure as of Thursday morning is located out east over Maine. On the back end of this high pressure system, winds turning out of the south allows for warmer, moist, air to return to the state. We will continue to gradually warm in our neighborhoods as well as track low impact isolated showers and storms.

Fox 47 News We could see high temps in the upper 80's with shower and storm chances from 1 PM to 7 PM

With these southerly winds, moisture will bring humid conditions back to our neighborhoods. Dew points will range in the mid to upper 60's through the end of the week allowing for muggy to humid conditions. You could step outside and feel a bit sticky. We will especially be feeling this humidity once we reach the weekend where we could see air temperatures warm into the 90's.

Fox 47 News Humidity ramps up as we near the end of the week in Mid-Michigan

Air quality has been a headline for the first half of this week. However, as that area of high pressure tracks east, so will the Canadian wildfire smoke. Air quality today across the lower peninsula will remain in the Moderate range with haze becoming less of an issue for the rest of the work week.

Fox 47 News Air quality remains Moderate today across the lower peninsula

Temperatures warm into the lower 90's as we enter the weekend with dry conditions on Saturday and an isolated thunderstorm chance Sunday. A brand new week brings a switch up to our weather pattern, as a frontal passage could drive more uniform areas of showers and storms in our neighborhoods for the first portion of next week. We will be watching closely for any impacts from these possible storms.

Fox 47 News Isolated showers and storms continue in our neighborhoods with gradually rising temperatures

