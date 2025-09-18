LANSING, Mich. — Unseasonable warmth continues across our neighborhoods Thursday with high temperatures ranging in the mid to upper 80's. However, a change to our weather pattern is on the way for the weekend as we also have an isolated shower chance today.

Isolated shower possible today across Mid-Michigan as we continue with unseasonable warmth

A cold frontal passage will sag south through the state today while we stay dry and sunny for the first half of the day. As this cold front approaches, returning moisture will aid in shower development. However, these showers are looking to track a bit further north in areas like Clare and Mt. Pleasant. We could see an isolated shower move through portions of Ingham and Clinton counties with no major impacts expected.

Beyond the cold front, moisture will stick around, which will aid in fog development just in time for the Friday morning commute. We could see visibility down to half a mile. Make sure to stay weather aware when driving through areas of limited visibility.

Cloud cover increases Friday as we will stay dry. An upper level trough will start to move into the region which will allow winds to turn out of the south. Through the weekend we can expected above average temperatures and chances for showers and thunderstorms as multiple mid-level disturbances track through the region. At the moment, we are not expecting any major impacts with these showers which are expected to renew through next week Wednesday.

