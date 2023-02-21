Ice storm moving into mid-Michigan

LANSING, Mich. — Some areas will likely exceed 1/2" of ice accumulation. This combined with wind will lead to potential widespread and lengthy power outages Wednesday into Thursday morning.

Wednesday morning by 7am some rain will already be falling across Hillsdale County. This area will slowly move north over the next several hours into the late morning. Some snow is possible to start around Lansing before also switching over to freezing rain by lunch time. The strong northeast wind, gusting to 35mph, will drag in even colder air. This will happen as air gets warmer higher up in the atmosphere. That area of warmth will produce rain that falls into the shallow layer of freezing rain at the surface. This is how we get freezing rain. Sadly, rain will go all the into Wednesday night which will potentially lead to significant ice accumulations.

Some areas may reach 3/4" total by early Thursday. Those areas have been issued an Ice Storm Warning. Clinton County northward could see around 1/4" of ice with 4-7" of snow on top of it. Therefore, they have been issued a Winter Storm Warning. Both of these warnings go into early Thursday.

Thursday we could swing in some warmer air with winds gusting to 50mph. However, temperatures will crash into the single digits by Friday morning causing a flash freeze.

Please be safe. Power outages are likely.

