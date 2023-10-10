How will heavy rain and wind impact your weekend plans?

LANSING, Mich. — More soggy, cool, and windy weather is heading for mid-Michigan. Some areas will be rather cloudy for the next several days as we have been flung head-first into autumn in The Mitten.

Temperatures tonight will vary from upper 30s in areas with clearing to middle 40s in areas with cloud cover. Winds will be lighter out of the southwest at 5-10 mph. A few isolated showers are possible as well.

Wednesday will bring us some sunshine to parts of the area. There is a small chance for an isolated shower, but that will be the exception rather than the rule. Some southern areas will soar into the lower 60s while others to the north will only reach the upper 50s. Winds remain southwest at 5-10 mph. Rain will be likely along and south of I-94 overnight into Thursday morning.

Thursday, the high temps warm into the 60s! This is finally near average highs for this time of the year. We'll start with sunshine and gradually build in more clouds through the day. After about 6pm some rain showers could be possible.

Friday heavy rain arrives later in the day. Prior to that, expect highs in the upper 50s with just an isolated shower. Once the heavy rain arrives after sunset, however, it won't let up until later in the day Saturday. Many areas could pick up between one and one and a half inches of rain. This will cause a lot of mud across the area. Winds will increase from the east and northeast to gusts over 35mph. Better weather for outdoor plans moves in Sunday, but even then it could still be damp.

Want to learn more about the Weather? Visit the FOX47News Website.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook