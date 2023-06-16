Hot, dry weather will continue to cause concerns in Michigan

LANSING, Mich. — Temperatures will be warming back into the 80s and 90s with even hotter temperatures in Canada. This will cause more fires in Canada thus more smoke in Michigan. Expect the drought to expand.

Tonight: Clear. Low 51.

Saturday: Sunny. High 80.

Sunday: Sunny. High 85.

Monday: Sunny. High 87.

Tuesday: Sunny. High 88.

Want to learn more about the Weather? Visit the FOX47News Website.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook