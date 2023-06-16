Watch Now
Hot, dry weather will continue to cause concerns in Michigan

Temperatures will be warming back into the 80s and 90s
Posted at 5:54 PM, Jun 16, 2023
and last updated 2023-06-16 17:54:01-04

LANSING, Mich. — Temperatures will be warming back into the 80s and 90s with even hotter temperatures in Canada. This will cause more fires in Canada thus more smoke in Michigan. Expect the drought to expand.

Tonight: Clear. Low 51.

Saturday: Sunny. High 80.

Sunday: Sunny. High 85.

Monday: Sunny. High 87.

Tuesday: Sunny. High 88.

