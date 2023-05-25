Hot and humid weather on the way for Michigan

LANSING, Mich. — Expect temperatures to warm with no rain chances. This will cause the fire danger to rise into the "extreme" category by the time we finish the holiday weekend. Temperatures will push 90 degrees.

Tonight: Frost Advisory for areas north of I-94. Low 37.

Friday: Sunshine. High 73.

Saturday: Sunshine. High 78.

Sunday: Few clouds. High 82.

Memorial Day: Sunshine. Morning temps in the 50s with afternoon highs in the mid 80s.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny. High 87.

