LANSING, Mich. — We are expected to stay dry in our neighborhoods today with warmer, more humid conditions across our neighborhoods. High temperatures will range in the mid to upper 80's today with shower and storm chances later this evening. We are expected to stay dry throughout the daytime hours.

WATCH THE FULL FORECAST BELOW

Hot and humid conditions today in Mid-Michigan followed by potential severe weather Wednesday

An exiting area of low pressure located to the north of Michigan will drop a cold front into our neighborhoods late this evening. This frontal passage is expected to stall out across central Michigan allowing for a chance for a thunderstorm late this evening starting at around 11 PM. We are not expected to see any severe impacts affiliated with this evening's precipitation.

Fox 47 News A non severe storms is possible later this evening as a cold front sinks down into our neighborhoods

Showers and storms could hang around into Wednesday morning with a stray thunderstorm possible during the daytime hours. However, severe impacts are possible later in the day into the evening Wednesday. This is due to the secondary area of low pressure that will track northeast and through our neighborhoods Wednesday evening.

Fox 47 News This second area of low pressure could drive severe storms into our neighborhoods Wednesday evening

Timing of these potential severe storms begins around 8 PM Wednesday and lasts through about 1 AM Thursday. All severe impacts are possible including damaging winds, hail, heavy rainfall, and a couple of tornadoes.

Fox 47 News All severe impacts are possible as storms move through Wednesday evening

We will have renewed chances for t-storms as we end our week and enter our weekend followed by a warm up with high temps in the mid to lower 90's as we begin a new week.

Fox 47 News Renewed storm chances as we enter the weekend with hot and humid conditions to follow

Want to learn more about the Weather? Visit the FOX47News Website .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook