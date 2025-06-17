Hot and humid conditions today in Mid-Michigan followed by potential severe weather Wednesday

LANSING, Mich. — We are expected to stay dry in our neighborhoods today with warmer, more humid conditions across our neighborhoods. High temperatures will range in the mid to upper 80's today with shower and storm chances later this evening. We are expected to stay dry throughout the daytime hours.
WATCH THE FULL FORECAST BELOW
An exiting area of low pressure located to the north of Michigan will drop a cold front into our neighborhoods late this evening. This frontal passage is expected to stall out across central Michigan allowing for a chance for a thunderstorm late this evening starting at around 11 PM. We are not expected to see any severe impacts affiliated with this evening's precipitation.
Showers and storms could hang around into Wednesday morning with a stray thunderstorm possible during the daytime hours. However, severe impacts are possible later in the day into the evening Wednesday. This is due to the secondary area of low pressure that will track northeast and through our neighborhoods Wednesday evening.
Timing of these potential severe storms begins around 8 PM Wednesday and lasts through about 1 AM Thursday. All severe impacts are possible including damaging winds, hail, heavy rainfall, and a couple of tornadoes.
We will have renewed chances for t-storms as we end our week and enter our weekend followed by a warm up with high temps in the mid to lower 90's as we begin a new week.
Want to learn more about the Weather? Visit the FOX47News Website.
Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.
Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.
Select from these options: Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines and Daily Forecasts.