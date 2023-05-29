Hot and dry weather for Michigan into June

LANSING, Mich. — Expect temperatures to be far above average with little rain into the month of June across mid-Michigan. This will cause the fire danger to rise anymore and a lot of brown grass across the area. The last time Lansing had measurable moisture was May 19th with 0.16" of rain. Before that was all the way back on May 7th with 0.32" of rain. As of Memorial Day, Lansing is a staggering -2.35" below normal on moisture for the month of May.

Tonight: Clear. Low 55.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny. Spotty shower possible. High 88.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny. Spotty shower possible. High 88.

Thursday: Sunny. High 91.

Friday: Sunny. High 92.

Saturday: Sunny. High 91.

