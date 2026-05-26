LANSING, Mich. — Southern neighborhoods struggled to reach the 80's for Memorial Day and maxed out in the upper 70's for daytime highs with sunshine still present across much of Mid-Michigan.

We will continue to see the sun today mixed with a few more clouds as temperatures continue to warm in the mid to lower 80's with a better chance of reaching the 80's for southern neighborhoods. Winds remain weak today as high pressure continues to influence the forecast.

Fox 47 News High temperatures today have a better chance to reach the mid to lower 80's with a mix of sun and clouds

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Hot across Mid-Michigan Tuesday with a bit more cloud cover ahead of an incoming cold front

Today will be the best day to shut the windows and turn the air on with these above average temperatures. Heat will continue into the overnight hours with lows dropping into the lower 60's/upper 50's. However, you can leave the fan nearby as these uncomfortable overnight lows won't last too long into the 7-Day period.

Fox 47 News Not the best night for leaving windows open as temperatures remain warm, possibly not escaping the 60's

A cold front sagging south out of the north will usher in an isolated chance for a thunderstorm Wednesday afternoon and evening with no severe impacts expected. If we run into a storm, the main impact would include strong winds and heavy rainfall rates. High temperatures Wednesday remain above average ahead of the front in the mid to lower 80's.

Fox 47 News Isolated thunderstorm chance Wednesday for Mid-Michigan ahead of an advancing cold front

Once the cold front advances through Mid-Michigan, high pressure will settle back into the state allowing for a sunny rest of the week beginning Thursday and a sunny weekend as well. Temperatures will fall and remain comfortable in the 70's through early next week with lows dropping to the upper 40's/lower 50's. These overnight temperatures beginning Wednesday night will be more comfortable for leaving windows cracked and pumping up the fan.

Fox 47 News Cold front ushers in an isolated storm chances as well as cooler temperatures for the back half of the week with more sunshine behind as well

A bot more cloud cover is expected to arrive as we head into a new week on Monday with partly cloudy skies. Temperatures take an upturn as well with highs in the mid 70's which is right around normal for this time of year. Enjoy the sunshine we see today and have a way to stay cool if staying outdoors for a prolonged period of time.

Fox 47 News A mix of sun and clouds today ahead of an isolated storm chance Wednesday where temps will cool off and we'll be left with lots of sunshine through the rest of the week

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