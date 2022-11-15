Hit or miss rain and snow until an onslaught of lake effect by Thursday & Friday

LANSING, Mich. — Temperatures remain warm enough to melt any snow accumulations until another wintry blast by week's end. Lake effect will be cranking with hefty snow totals for localized areas.

Tonight, expect a few isolated rain and snow showers. Lows will be right around freezing. Watch out for potential slick spots into Wednesday morning.

Wednesday will bring on/off rain and snow showers across the area. A brief accumulation is possible, but with temperatures in the upper 30s, it'll melt quickly.

Thursday winds turn to the west southwest which is perfect for lake effect to reach our area from Lake Michigan. Expect the snow to really pick up during the afternoon for areas along and north of I-94.

That lake effect will continue and increase in intensity Friday as colder air moves in. With highs in the 20s, the snow will stick with ease. A few to several inches of accumulation is likely north of I-94 with a dusting south of the interstate.

