LANSING, Mich. — We are observing another cool start to the day with air temperatures in the mid to lower 30's across our neighborhoods with feels like temperatures also hovering around freezing. Make sure to still grab that jacket when heading out the door.

We will continue to warm today across southern Michigan with high temperatures possibly reaching the mid to lower 60's. This is above average for this time of year. We will see variably cloudy skies, especially during the first half of the day. Around 4 PM, we could see more sunshine to wrap up the day.

Fox 47 News Temps start off chilly with highs in the 60's possible across all of our neighborhoods

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Highs in the 60's possible Wednesday with returning thunderstorms Thursday across Mid-Michigan

Winds today will strengthen during the late afternoon hours with gusts ranging from 25-30 mph. 30 mph gusts will be favored for more northern neighborhoods. The good news is that feels like temperatures won't be impacted. If you want to get out side, wait for the later afternoon hours with winds being the only primary impact.

Fox 47 News Wind gusts range from 25-30 mph today with feels like temperatures not badly impacted

Thunderstorms return to our neighborhoods Thursday afternoon and evening. The Storm Prediction Center has extended the slight risk into our southern neighborhoods along and south of the I-94 corridor. The marginal risk still exists for all other neighborhoods to the north.

All impacts are on the table with a primary hail threat with possible 2" in diameter hail or greater. A few tornadoes and damaging wind gusts are also possible.

Fox 47 News Slight risk for scattered severe thunderstorms exist Thursday evening along and south of the I-94 corridor

Showers and storms arrive during the afternoon hours and track south along with the passing cold front with severe impacts primarily occurring after the 5 PM hour. We should see storms exit the state around 11 PM with some possible wintry mix on the back end during the rest of the overnight hours Thursday into Friday.

Some guidance limits surface based instability into Michigan which is a key ingredient for thunderstorms development. If we see showers and clouds during the first half of the day, we could see some changes to the forecast as well as severe impacts. Have a way to get alerts and stay updated on the forecast.

Fox 47 News Storms arrive Thursday evening with possible severe impacts beginning after 5 PM

Temperatures fall Friday into the lower 40's with decreasing cloud cover. Lots of sunshine remains possible through the weekend as temperatures gradually warm back into the mid to upper 50's. Monday and Tuesday brings returning chances to showers with storms possible on Tuesday as well. It's too early to talk potential for severe weather next week, but we will continue to monitor.

Fox 47 News Thunderstorms Thursday could turn severe during the evening hours with more sunshine over the weekend as temperatures fall back into the 40's. More precipitation arrives early next week.

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