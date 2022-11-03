High winds set to move in Friday night into Saturday

LANSING, Mich. — Some areas could see gusts well over 50mph Saturday. There will also be some rain moving through during the morning and afternoon. It won't add up to much.

Tonight expect a very warm night for early November. Lows stay warm in the middle 50s thanks to a southwest wind at 15mph. Skies will be mostly clear.

Friday we'll experience winds slowly increasing through the day. They'll begin around 10-20mph in the morning and be around 15-30mph in the evening. We'll have mostly cloudy skies with a small chance for a shower in the afternoon. Most of the rain will stay to the northwest of Lansing. Highs top out right at 70 degrees.

Saturday expect winds gusting over 50mph through the day. Scattered showers will also be moving through the area. For the most part we should remain unscathed, but any time winds are that high a few power outages are expected.

Saturday night into Sunday the clocks go back! Enjoy your extra hour of sleep. Of course, parents, it doesn't always work that way. Maybe schedule and afternoon nap with your extra hour on Sunday :)

Sunday we'll break out the sunshine with highs in the middle 60s. Expect winds to gust 25-30mph through the day. The new sunset will be 5:24 p.m.

Want to learn more about the Weather? Visit the FOX47News Website .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook