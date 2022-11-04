High wind set to move into Michigan Saturday

LANSING, Mich. — Some minor damage and power outages will be possible as gusts head up near 60mph. Make sure you secure loose objects, especially if you live out in the open.

Winds will be increasing all night long into Saturday morning. Going to bed, they'll be sustained around 10-15mph. Waking up, they'll be sustained around 20 mph gusting to 30 mph already first thing in the morning. Getting toward the noon hour expect gusts already over 40mph. The highest winds are expected from 2-8 p.m. with gusts 50-60 mph and sustained wind speeds as high as 35mph. That is only slightly below tropical storm force!

We'll have scattered showers turning into an intense line along our cold front by about 4pm. Then the rain will clear out by Saturday evening into Sunday. It's almost a slap in the face, but temperatures will be in the upper 60s. It will be nearly impossible to get out and enjoy the warmth though.

Sunday things improve with sunshine and winds gusting to only about 25-30 mph. Temperatures will still be in the middle 60s.

A great week awaits us next week, including Election Day.

