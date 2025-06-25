LANSING, Mich. — Following the advancing cold front in our neighborhoods on Tuesday, temperatures today will cool back to seasonably average. High temps will range in the mid to lower 80's as we continue to track storm potential today.

Fox 47 News Isolated severe storms possible today with main impacts including heavy rainfall and damaging winds

That same cold front drove strong showers and storms in our neighborhoods yesterday, mainly in Ingham County. Thunderstorms carried quite a punch with rainfall and winds with reports out of holt of tree limbs down.

WATCH THE FULL FORECAST BELOW

Heat backs off today with high temps seasonably average and more thunderstorm potential in Mid-Michigan

Now that the cold front has advanced through and moved into northern Indiana, storms today in our neighborhoods will remain more isolated and focused along and south of I-94 this afternoon. Impacts today are very similar to yesterday with possible damaging winds and heavy rainfall.

Fox 47 News Thunderstorm potential this afternoon focuses itself along and south of I-94

Dangerous heat is no longer an impact today in our neighborhoods thanks to that advancing cold front. However, the stalled frontal passage in northern Indiana will turn around and make its way back into our neighborhoods overnight in the form of a warm front ahead of an incoming area of low pressure. More showers and storms are expected in our northern neighborhoods Thursday because of this.

In terms of heat, temps will warm back into the mid to upper 80's with heat index values back in the mid to upper 90's. This temperature trend will stick around throughout the rest of the week and into this weekend with humidity continuing to be a factor keeping us feeling sticky in our neighborhoods.

Fox 47 News Heat index values climb as we start to warm again on Thursday

We will continue to track scattered storm chances through Friday with isolated chances for storms both Saturday and Sunday. There is a shot that we stay dry this weekend and we will be keeping an eye on it. For now, pack the umbrella when heading out the door.

Fox 47 News Storm potential continues through the rest of week with temps above average

Want to learn more about the Weather? Visit the FOX47News Website .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook