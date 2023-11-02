Great weekend for fall clean-up in Michigan

LANSING, Mich. — Weather finally cuts us some slack and returns to autumn. Highs will be slightly above average into the weekend with numerous rounds of clouds. Winds will take a break!
Tonight: Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Low 39. Winds SW 10-15mph.
Friday: Mostly cloudy. Breezy. High 55. Winds SW 15-25mph.
Friday night: Cloudy, scattered rain showers. Low 40. Winds W 5-10mph.
Saturday: AM Fog. Mostly cloudy. High 54. Light winds.
Sunday: Mostly cloudy. High 53. Light winds.
Monday: Scattered heavy rain. High 59. Winds SW 20-35mph.
