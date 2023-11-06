Great weather returns for local elections

LANSING, Mich. — Of all the weather we've been dealt the past 7 days, Election Day is looking mighty fine! Expect some clouds and sun through the day with much less wind than the day prior. Highs in the 40s.

Tonight: Breezy, some clearing. Low 44. Winds W 15mph.

Tuesday: Some clouds in the morning with some afternoon sunshine. High 48.

Wednesday: Scattered showers, windy. Winds E 10-20mph. High 46.

Thursday: Sunshine. Windy. Winds W 15-25mph. High 51.

