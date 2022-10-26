Glorious weather returns as we wrap up October

LANSING, Mich. — Sunshine breaks out again for us on Thursday with high temperatures slowly starting to warm up. We might not be done with the 70s just yet.

Tonight, we'll have clouds breaking apart and moving out. The clear skies and light winds will allow us to get nice and chilly down into the middle if not lower 30s. Since the growing season is over, frost / freeze advisories will no longer be issued. If you have some plants still going, protect them! You might get another week or so out of them.

Thursday we are back into the middle 50s for highs in the afternoon with some sunshine! Winds will be light out of the northeast at about 5 mph.

Friday into Saturday we'll head for the lower 60s with sunshine. Winds will still be very light at about 5mph out of the east. What a treat after the weeks of wind!

Sunday expect a decent day. Clouds move in ahead of evening rain showers. However, most of the afternoon should still be dry for those outdoor plans. Showers will linger into Halloween on Monday.

