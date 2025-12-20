Get ready for some more blasts of cold this weekend, then some very warm temps move in next week

LANSING, Mich. — Saturday:
It's cold as you head out the door! Actual temperatures will be around 26°F, but the feels-like temperatures will only be around 13°F. We eventually top out around 38°F, with lows reaching 17°F. Wind gusts will be in the 30s at times, blowing the cold air on you. Protect yourself, dress warmly, and bring pets inside if possible.
Sunday:
The first official day of winter. High pressure moves in, and partly sunny skies prevail, but even solar heating will not be enough to defeat the cold. A cold front will drop our high temperatures to just about 23°F.
Monday and Tuesday:
A warm front lifts in on Monday, bringing a chance for light snow, mainly north of I-96, where up to half an inch is possible. Temperatures continue warming, reaching about 35°F on Monday and 43°F by Tuesday.
Christmas Eve and Christmas Day:
Another warm front passes through on Christmas Eve, and a little light rain is possible. Highs will continue to be in the low 40s. However, Christmas Day itself will not be a white one; it will be a very warm one, with highs reaching about 54°F.
End of the Week:
Temperatures stay mild into next weekend with highs holding in the mid 40s as a broad ridge develops over the central U.S.
