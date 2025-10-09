Frost to start the day Thursday with plenty of afternoon sun across Mid-Michigan

LANSING, Mich. — We're starting the day cold with temperatures in the lower 30's and feeling below freezing with areas of frost expected when heading out the door. Frost and freeze alerts continue on throughout the majority of southern Michigan through 9 AM Thursday morning.

Frost is known to harm outdoor plants and vegetation. If you brought in your plants or covered them up, you might want to continue to do so overnight tonight as patch frost is still possible barring a few hindrances.

When tracking frost, favorable conditions for development include temperatures forecast in the mid to upper 30's with calm winds and clear skies. Overnight tonight, skies will remain clear with cloud cover beginning to increase at around 3-4AM with present winds possibly gusting up to 15 mph. Air temperatures are also ranging at around 39 to 40 degrees overnight. These conditions could produce these patchy areas overnight.

We will start to warm once we reach Friday as winds turn out of the south with possibly gusts up to 30 mph. These gusts are located ahead of an incoming cold front that could also bring showers back to our neighborhoods. We could see scattered rain showers develop anytime after 12 PM Friday and last through the overnight hours into Saturday with cloudy skies through the day Saturday.

Any showers we do see Friday and Saturday are not looking to produce any major impacts are large rainfall totals. Make sure to grab the umbrella when heading out the door.

Showers will come to an end with a brief cool down in daytime highs Saturday. We will see temps back into the 70's once we start a brand new week Monday with partly cloudy skies.

