From snow and cold to warm and severe storm potential - spring in Michigan

LANSING, Mich. — Temperatures will start warming with rain potential by Thursday evening. That rain potential will turn into thunderstorm and severe thunderstorm potential by Friday morning and afternoon.

Tonight expect very cold conditions with lows falling into the lower 20s if not upper 10s in some locations. Skies will be clear with light winds.

Thursday we have bright sunny skies to start the day with afternoon clouds rolling in. Winds will turn southwest and increase to around 10 mph which will drive temperatures into the upper 40s for the afternoon. Some rain showers are possible by 7-9p.

Friday we'll likely start with scattered showers and thunderstorms first thing. Some of these have the potential to be strong or severe with hail and gusty winds being the primary threats. The middle part of the day will be quiet with some rain and highs in the lower 60s. Winds will gust up to 35mph from the southwest.

Saturday we'll head down from the middle 40s to the middle 30s through the day. Winds will howl from the southwest then northwest behind our cold front up to 50mph at times. Expect scattered rain to be a brief round of scattered snow with little to no accumulation expected.

