From showers to the threat of frost as a cooling trend continues for Mid-Michigan

WSYM Frost Advisory in effect until 9:00 AM Thursday

FROST ADVISORY in effect until 9:00 AM Thursday for the following counties: BARRY, CLINTON, EATON, IONIA. Protect sensitive outdoor plants and make sure to bring your pets indoors for the night.

Occasional light to moderate rain will continue this evening as a small disturbance moves through the Great Lakes. Expect slippery roads for evening travel, with showers starting to taper off after midnight.

Some clearing is expected overnight after the showers dissipate, with temperatures falling into the middle to upper 30s. Frost will be possible in some neighborhoods, especially northwest of Lansing, but moisture left behind by Wednesday's showers will limit frost development for most of us.

WSYM Futurecast Satellite & Radar, 2:00 PM Thursday

Thursday brings a better blend of clouds and sunshine, but some lingering instability could fuel a few spotty showers in the afternoon. Highs will be held to the low 50s, with a greater threat of frost coming overnight. Widespread lows in the low 30s are expected.

GET YOUR FOX 47 FORECAST HERE

Fox 47 Evening Forecast - 4/29/2026

Friday is a similar story with generally dry weather outside of the small risk for a few spotty showers. It will also be the chilliest day of the week with highs held to just the upper 40s as the core of this cooler air mass settles over the region. A widespread freeze is likely Friday night, with lows expected to dip to the upper 20s in most of our neighborhoods.

WSYM Fox 47 Super 7-Day Forecast

Temperatures will start to trend back upward over the weekend, but we're still looking at low 50s on Saturday with a mix of sun and clouds. We'll just closer to 60 on Sunday with dry weather during the day, followed by showers later in the evening. Highs return to the low and mid 60s Monday through Wednesday, with some chances for showers and thunderstorms.

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