From record highs to snow and cold, pure Michigan

LANSING, Mich. — Expect changes to move in for Veteran's Day, temperatures fall in the afternoon. Some areas will have wind chills in the 20s with snow flurries by Saturday morning.

Tonight will be our last warm night for the season! Lows fall into the lower 50s with a south wind at 10-15mph. Skies will start to fill with clouds and become overcast by Friday morning.

For your Veteran's Day, expect mainly just cloudy skies. Highs top out in the lower 50s to the north and upper 50s to the south. Winds will become northwest in the afternoon at 10-15mph as our cold front passes by. By dinnertime most of the area will be in the lower 40s.

Saturday we'll have scattered snow flurries and highs in the upper 40s. Winds will be around 10-15mph which will send wind chill values in the 20s!

Sunday we could have a few more flurries with highs only in the middle 30s.

