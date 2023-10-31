LANSING, Mich. — Frigid temps overnight with a warming trend into the weekend. Make sure you bundle the kids up over the next few mornings as lows dip into the 20s. More highs in the 50s are in sight!

Tonight: Clearing. Low 24. Winds NW at 5-15mph.

Wednesday: Some afternoon clouds. High 40. Winds WSW at 10-15mph.

Thursday: Mostly cloudy. High 45.

Friday: Mostly cloudy. High 51.

Saturday: Some sunshine mixed with clouds. High 53.

