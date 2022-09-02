Friday forecast: Timing out some rain for Labor Day weekend plans

LANSING, Mich. — Things look somewhat decent for most of your Labor Day weekend! We'll time out a few storms chances, but otherwise, get out and enjoy it!

Tonight we'll have very warm conditions with lows only falling down into the upper 60s for our lows. Skies will be partly cloudy with a light wind out of the south.

Into Saturday, get ready for the heat! Highs will be in the upper 80s near 90 degrees by the afternoon. After a mostly sunny start, we'll bring in more clouds by the late afternoon. That is when our storm chances arrives as well. Anywhere from Battle Creek, up through Charlotte, and into Lansing has the chance for storms after 4pm. Thankfully these are not expected to be severe.

Sunday we'll have a chance for isolated showers and storms becoming more scattered for the southern half of the area through the day. Highs will be cooler around 80 degrees for our highs.

Monday we'll keep some cloud cover, but only a rogue sprinkle is expected. Highs top out right at 80 degrees.

Then a long warm dry work week is ahead!

Want to learn more about the Weather? Visit the FOX47News Website .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook