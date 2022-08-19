Friday forecast: Rain and thunderstorm chances move in this weekend

LANSING, Mich. — After a great work week, we are once more bringing in shower and storms for the weekend. This time, it'll be much warmer with the heaviest rain coming Sunday.

Overnight expect some clouds to start to roll into our skies. That combined with a south wind means a much warmer night ahead. Expect lows to only fall into the middle 60s by Saturday morning.

Saturday itself will have some sun mixed with clouds first thing in the morning. Cloud cover will gradually increase through the day with some storm chances arriving in the afternoon. By 5pm we'll a few isolated storms moving on through. Highs will be in the lower 80s with a noticeable spike in the humidity. Expect heavier storms to move in late Saturday evening.

Sunday we could have some dry pockets first thing in the morning with more rain and storms quickly filling our skies in the afternoon. This will be a soggy day for many. Expect highs to be in the 70s with very humid conditions.

Monday we'll dry out with partly cloudy skies and highs in the lower 80s. Most of the week looks quite warm with high temperatures in the middle to upper 80s.

Want to learn more about the Weather? Visit the FOX47News Website .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook