Friday forecast: Great weather until Saturday evening when storms move in

LANSING, Mich. — It still won't feel much like September with temperatures remaining in the 80s with some humidity into Saturday. Even when we do cool down to average we have more heat coming back in down the road.

Tonight expect clouds to start to move into the area. Lows will be much warmer, only cooling into the lower to middle 60s by Saturday morning.

Saturday will be a mostly dry day for many. Clouds continue to thicken through the afternoon hours with some small rain chances moving in. For the MSU game, there is a small chance of a shower, but the better chances for showers and storm won't move in until much later in the evening.

Those scattered showers and thunderstorms will last through the day Sunday with some locally heavy downpours at times. Highs will be in the upper 70s. Sunday alone could produce 1-2" of rainfall.

Monday the best rain chances are in the morning with a dry pocket moving in during the afternoon. Highs will be in the lower 70s.

Tuesday more scattered rain moves in with a high near 70 degrees.

Want to learn more about the Weather? Visit the FOX47News Website .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook