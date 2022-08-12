Friday forecast: Great Friday evening followed by a soggy weekend

LANSING, Mich. — After a long stint of amazing weather we are bringing in scattered showers and storms for the weekend. The heaviest downpours will be south and west of Lansing with a sharp drop off in rain totals to the east.

Tonight expect temperatures to slowly fall down into the upper 50s for lows. We'll have clouds thicken up during the nighttime hours ahead of showers for Saturday morning. Winds will be light and variable.

Saturday itself starts off with light rain gradually moving in from west to east. By the middle part of the day, however, we'll have heavier showers and even embedded thunderstorms moving through. The whole area has the possibility for a few downpours, but by the evening a lot of the heavier activity starts to move south. Temperatures will be in the lower 70s with light winds from the south.

Sunday we'll have lingering showers and gray skies through the day. None of those showers will be as heavy as Saturday, though. Temperatures will once again be in the lower 70s.

The sunshine and summer weather returns by next week!

