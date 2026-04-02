Storms continue to move through Mid-Michigan this evening

WSYM Futurecast Satellite & Radar, 10:00 PM Thursday

A line of strong to severe thunderstorms will continue east across our neighborhoods this evening, following in the wake of a warm front tracking in from the south. Isolated tornadoes will be possible with these storms, along with damaging winds, torrential rain, and hail.

WSYM Futurecast Satellite & Radar, 2:00 AM Friday

The initial line of storms is expected to move east of our area after 11:00 PM, but will likely be followed by additional storms between midnight and 2:00 AM. These storms could also be severe, so make sure that you have a way to receive warnings after heading to bed in the event you need to head for shelter.

Fox 47 News All severe threats remain possible Thursday evening across Mid-Michigan with primary threats including damaging winds and heavy rainfall

We will dry up heading into the 4 AM hour overnight tonight with temperatures expected to stay mild through Saturday with highs in the 60's and overnight lows above freezing. The pattern changes Easter with chances for AM rain and snow continuing with no major disruption expected for the afternoon hours. Temperatures will drop into the 40's for daytime highs and back below freezing for overnight lows early next week.

WSYM Fox 47 Super 7-Day Forecast

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