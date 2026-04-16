Flooding concerns continue across Mid-Michigan as we track more showers and storms Thursday

LANSING, Mich. — As we wake up Thursday morning, the National Weather Service has confirmed eight tornadoes across southern Michigan from the event occurring overnight April 14th to April 15th. These tornadoes range in strength from EF-0 to EF-1. Five tornadoes were confirmed from the National Weather Service Detroit office with the other three being confirmed by the National Weather Service Grand Rapids office.
An EF-1 tornado that tracked from Fenwick to Perrinton, with peak winds at 110 mph, was the storm that overturned the gas station overhang in Middleton as seen below.
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We are still tracking showers and storms today with flooding remaining a top concern both for low lying areas and for local river sites. The Flood Watch continues across all of our neighborhoods through late tonight or more specifically 2 AM Friday.
A handful of flood warnings are also ongoing in the greater Lansing area and northern Clinton County for local river sites that are either at or expected to meet flood stage. Below you can see where some of our local river sites in the Lansing area stand as of 6 AM Thursday morning.
High temperatures today continue to stay well above average, expecting to reach the lower 70's. Moisture transfer from the south also continues today which will aid in thunderstorm development.
Thunderstorm potential today does have the chance to produce severe impacts including quarter sized hail and damaging wind gusts up to 60 mph. the tornado threat is low, but not a zero chance. The Storm Prediction Center has issued a marginal risk for isolated severe storms across portions of Clinton, Ingham, and Jackson counties. These storms are looking to advance through during the afternoon hours anywhere from 1 PM to 8 PM.
We will finally see an end to this wet pattern Friday with highs warming to the mid 70's and chances to see some sunshine. Areas of fog are expected to roll in after midnight tonight with visibility down to half a mile. Make sure to leave some extra time when heading out the door Friday morning. Fog should dissipate by the afternoon hours.
We will cool down this weekend with another warm up and returning precipitation midweek next week.
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