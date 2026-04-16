LANSING, Mich. — As we wake up Thursday morning, the National Weather Service has confirmed eight tornadoes across southern Michigan from the event occurring overnight April 14th to April 15th. These tornadoes range in strength from EF-0 to EF-1. Five tornadoes were confirmed from the National Weather Service Detroit office with the other three being confirmed by the National Weather Service Grand Rapids office.

An EF-1 tornado that tracked from Fenwick to Perrinton, with peak winds at 110 mph, was the storm that overturned the gas station overhang in Middleton as seen below.

FOX 47 News Strong storm system knocks over diesel pump area at gas station in Middleton

WATCH THE FULL FORECAST BELOW

Flooding concerns continue across Mid-Michigan as we track more showers and storms Thursday

We are still tracking showers and storms today with flooding remaining a top concern both for low lying areas and for local river sites. The Flood Watch continues across all of our neighborhoods through late tonight or more specifically 2 AM Friday.

Fox 47 News Flood Watch continues through Thursday night with Flood Warnings ongoing across local river sites

A handful of flood warnings are also ongoing in the greater Lansing area and northern Clinton County for local river sites that are either at or expected to meet flood stage. Below you can see where some of our local river sites in the Lansing area stand as of 6 AM Thursday morning.

Fox 47 News Local river sites across the Lansing area are either at or expected to reach minor flood stage as we close our weekend following severe storms

High temperatures today continue to stay well above average, expecting to reach the lower 70's. Moisture transfer from the south also continues today which will aid in thunderstorm development.

Fox 47 News Temperatures continue to remain well above average in the lower 70's today with showers and storms

Thunderstorm potential today does have the chance to produce severe impacts including quarter sized hail and damaging wind gusts up to 60 mph. the tornado threat is low, but not a zero chance. The Storm Prediction Center has issued a marginal risk for isolated severe storms across portions of Clinton, Ingham, and Jackson counties. These storms are looking to advance through during the afternoon hours anywhere from 1 PM to 8 PM.

Fox 47 News Marginal risk for isolated storms exists across parts of Clinton, Ingham, and Jackson counties Thursday

Fox 47 News Storms Thursday afternoon could produce severe wind gusts and small quarter sized hail with showers and storms ending this evening

We will finally see an end to this wet pattern Friday with highs warming to the mid 70's and chances to see some sunshine. Areas of fog are expected to roll in after midnight tonight with visibility down to half a mile. Make sure to leave some extra time when heading out the door Friday morning. Fog should dissipate by the afternoon hours.

We will cool down this weekend with another warm up and returning precipitation midweek next week.

Fox 47 News Showers and storms come to an end this evening as we continue to remain warm Friday with chances to see some sunshine. We cool down this weekend with a dry start to the new week.

Have a great weather picture or video to share? Send it our way and we may feature it on-air or online!