LANSING, Mich. — The first round of winter weather has arrived in Michigan Tuesday morning. A moderate to heavy band of snowfall is making its way east through our neighborhoods through 9 AM this morning.

Fox 47 News A moderate band of snow could bring travel impacts for the Tuesday morning commute

First round of winter weather impacts Mid-Michigan Tuesday morning

This band could produce limited visibility and slick spots on roadways with 1-2" of snow possible for areas north of I-94 and up to an inch of snowfall for areas south of I-94. Once we pass the 9 AM hour, temps will continue to warm and hover around freezing with freezing drizzle possible across all of our neighborhoods from the late morning to early afternoon hours. This could renew poor road conditions with slick spots through the mid afternoon hours Tuesday. Make sure to leave some extra time when heading out on the roads.

Fox 47 News Temps warm to around freezing across our neighborhoods today with AM snow turning to possible wintry mix in the late morning/early afternoon hours

For this first round of winter weather, our northern neighborhoods could see up to 2" of snowfall with southern neighborhoods seeing up to 1". All of our neighborhoods could see some light icing.

Fox 47 News We could see up to 2" of snow for neighborhoods north of I-94 with light ice possible across all neighborhoods

We will have a brief reprieve from the winter weather in the late afternoon to early evening hours. Our second clipper system arrives Tuesday evening as early as 7 PM in the form of snow in our southern neighborhoods tracking north. We will see continued snow through midnight.

Past midnight, with strong winds out of the south, warmer air will allow our winter precip to mix back into rainfall starting at around 3 AM Wednesday and lasting through around 7 AM Wednesday. Past 7 AM, we will see precip mix back into snowfall as we begin to cool now that the system will be exiting the region and winds shift out of the north.

Fox 47 News Mixing occurs overnight Tuesday into Wednesday as the 2nd clipper system advances through Michigan

All of our neighborhoods have a chance to see rainfall from 3 AM to 7 AM Wednesday. However, rainfall could hinder snowfall totals for this event. Right now we are looking at 2-4" of snow possible for northern neighborhoods with up to 2" of snow in southern neighborhoods. Slick spots remain possible for any traveling tonight and Wednesday morning. We could still see some changes to our snowfall forecast. Make sure to keep up with the latest forecast.

Fox 47 News Wednesday snowfall could be hindered by mixing overnight Tuesday with a possible 2-4" for northern neighborhoods

More clipper systems are expected as we continue through the back half of the week with snowfall possible for the rest of the 7-Day period including this weekend as temperatures fall gradually. Lows are expected to get back into the single digits late this weekend with highs in the upper teens Sunday.

Fox 47 News Two clipper system bring winter weather back to our neighborhoods Tuesday and Wednesday with renewed snowfall through the rest of the week as temps gradually cool

