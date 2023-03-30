First round of spring severe storms possible Friday in Michigan

LANSING, Mich. — Main threats will be large hail and strong damaging wind gusts. Expect storms to be numerous in the morning with severe potential arriving in the late afternoon and evening hours of Friday.

Tonight showers and storms will be moving in with lows hovering in the middle 40s.

Friday we'll start warming up to near 60 degrees with south winds at 10-20mph. After a morning round of non-severe storms, we'll have severe potential moving in by the late afternoon hours. This is when the chance for large hail and high damaging wind gusts arrives. There will be another round likely by 11pm as well.

Saturday temperatures fall from near 50 degrees in the morning to around 34 degrees in the evening. Rain snow mix is likely.

